Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 239 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

