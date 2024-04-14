Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 3,449 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 4,841,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,636. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

