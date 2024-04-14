Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $5.50 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 152,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Enbridge by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $34.18. 4,923,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

