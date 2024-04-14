Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,654.09

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,654.09 ($58.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,740 ($59.99). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,740 ($59.99), with a volume of 55,359 shares traded.
Capital Gearing Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,654.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,593.38. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,289.86 and a beta of 0.22.
Capital Gearing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Capital Gearing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,898.55%.
Capital Gearing Company Profile
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.
