Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

