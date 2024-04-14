Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.58.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $91.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

