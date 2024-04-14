Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.32 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 22% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.32 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.56 or 0.04777584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00056051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,785,005,677 coins and its circulating supply is 35,615,475,812 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.