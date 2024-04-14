Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. 1,537,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

