Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 22,208 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.10. 5,453,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

