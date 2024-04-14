Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after purchasing an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 58.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 678,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average of $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

