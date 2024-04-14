Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,447. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

