Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $9.51 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. 5,517,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,078. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

