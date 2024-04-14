Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,695. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.42. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.