Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after buying an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,440,000 after acquiring an additional 334,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 1,114,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

