Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.40. 2,594,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The company has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

