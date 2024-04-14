Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.5% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $44,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.56.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,368,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

