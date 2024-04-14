Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.