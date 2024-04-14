Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $205.37. 1,167,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

