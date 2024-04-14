CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.82.

CAVA opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,364,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 545,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,285,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

