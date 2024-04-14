CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 61.2% in March

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 788,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,831,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 596.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 615,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 527,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CBZ opened at $74.01 on Friday. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

