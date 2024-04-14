CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE CBRE opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1,103.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $347,550,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

