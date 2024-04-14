Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.52% of Centerspace worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Centerspace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Centerspace by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $60.74. 213,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,794. The firm has a market cap of $904.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

