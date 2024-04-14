CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Posts Earnings Results

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.30 on Friday. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.