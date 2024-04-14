CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Posts Earnings Results

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.
CFN Enterprises Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.30 on Friday. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About CFN Enterprises
