Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.61 and traded as low as C$6.12. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.12, with a volume of 217,859 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIA

Champion Iron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.9822581 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.