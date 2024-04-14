Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.13.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

