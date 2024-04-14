Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

