Cherif Rifaat Acquires 337,792 Shares of Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD) Stock

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (LON:ZNWD – Get Free Report) insider Cherif Rifaat bought 337,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Cherif Rifaat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zinnwald Lithium alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Cherif Rifaat sold 337,792 shares of Zinnwald Lithium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £20,267.52 ($25,651.84).

Zinnwald Lithium Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ZNWD opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of £27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 49.79. Zinnwald Lithium Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 16 ($0.20).

Zinnwald Lithium Company Profile

Zinnwald Lithium Plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany. The company's flagship project is the Zinnwald Lithium project covering an area of 256.5 hectare located in southeast Germany. The company was formerly known as Erris Resources Plc and changed its name to Zinnwald Lithium Plc in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zinnwald Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinnwald Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.