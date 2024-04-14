Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHK. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

