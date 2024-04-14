China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

