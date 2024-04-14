China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.
China Pharma Company Profile
