China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $16.28 on Friday. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

