China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $16.28 on Friday. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
