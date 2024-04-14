Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.09% of Chord Energy worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.12. 1,204,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $163.87.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chord Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.