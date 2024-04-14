Cinemark’s (CNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Cinemark Stock Down 2.5 %

CNK stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,906,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

