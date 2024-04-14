Citigroup Initiates Coverage on LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

In other LENZ Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 998,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

