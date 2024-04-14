City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at City Office REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

