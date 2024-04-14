City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Insider Activity at City Office REIT

In related news, Director Michael Mazan bought 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

