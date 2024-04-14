Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 761.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

