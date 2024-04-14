CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut CNA Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.