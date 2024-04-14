CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

