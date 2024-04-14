Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Increased to $4.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.82. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after buying an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after buying an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.