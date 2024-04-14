Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$76.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.25.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$55.83 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

