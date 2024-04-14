Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33, reports. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA opened at C$55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$72.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.25.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

