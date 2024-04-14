Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Raised to $7.50 at Evercore ISI

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $477.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

