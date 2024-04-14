Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $11.15. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 78,139 shares.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

