Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,809,000 after acquiring an additional 700,643 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.