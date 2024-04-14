Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,089 shares of company stock worth $16,383,553 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.