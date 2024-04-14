Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CODYY stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.