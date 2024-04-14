Comparing Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land 16.11% 1.99% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Land $90.40 million 5.11 $14.56 million ($0.27) -47.74

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Land has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Portland Estates and Gladstone Land, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25 Gladstone Land 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

