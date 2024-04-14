Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $145.38. The stock had a trading volume of 924,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,634. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

