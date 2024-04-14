Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 142,872 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 43,034,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The firm has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

