Conning Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,434 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

