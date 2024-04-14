Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 601,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $21,665,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

